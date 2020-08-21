Human case of West Nile Virus reported in Denton County

Denton County Public Health reported Friday the first human case of West Nile Virus in the county this year.

The resident lives in Denton and was diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease, according to a news release from DCPH.

“As mosquito traps throughout Denton County have become more active over the summer, we are now seeing our first human case of West Nile Virus,” said Juan Rodriguez, DCPH Assistant Director and Chief Epidemiologist. “We ask community members to take preventive actions to lower their risk of contracting a mosquito-borne illness.”

DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize risk of contracting WNV:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA approved repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Visit the DCPH West Nile Virus website at www.dentoncounty.com/WNV for additional information including mosquito maps, latest news and facts about WNV.