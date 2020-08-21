Eads: What are the differences in COVID-19 tests?

What are the differences in COVID-19 tests? Denton County Judge Andy Eads talks to Denton County Public Health (DCPH) Director Dr. Matt Richardson and Dr. Marty Buchanan, Health Authority and Medical Director at DCPH, about the answer to this question and many others related to testing.
Coronavirus testing basics:
https://www.fda.gov/…/consumer-u…/coronavirus-testing-basics
DC PH twice-weekly community testing events:
https://storymaps.arcgis.com/…/99c08bf4e29e46e2bdfac707e9bb…
Denton area COVID-19 test centers:
https://txdps.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html…