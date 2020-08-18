Denton County reports 8 COVID-19 deaths

Denton County Public Health reported Tuesday the deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic, with eight elderly county residents dying as a result of COVID-19.

The latest deaths include three residents — all 70 or older — of The Vintage Health Care Center in Denton, as well as a Lewisville woman over 80, a Frisco woman over 80, a Denton woman in her 70s, a Denton man over 80 and a man in his 60s of northwest unincorporated Denton County. The countywide COVID-19 death toll is now at 90.

“As we report the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 today, I ask that you keep the families of these eight individuals in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The news of these deaths underscore the importance of consistently practicing the public health recommendations to ensure you and your family are safe during this ongoing pandemic.”

DCPH also announced 157 newly confirmed cases and 195 new recoveries. There are now 2,655 active cases — continuing the current trend of a slow decline — and 5,839 total recoveries.

“As we work through investigations of positive cases and deaths due to COVID-19, we’re reiterating what everyone already knows: it is imperative we continue to wear masks and stay physically distant from one another,” said Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH Director. “We owe compliance to our friends, families, and neighbors that are our most vulnerable.”

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday at 3940 North Elm St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.