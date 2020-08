Flower Mound Presbyterian Church is inviting the community to its 2020 Homecoming event later this month, celebrating the church’s 166th year.

The historic church’s Homecoming service will be held on Aug. 30 at 10:30 a.m., according to a news release from the church. It will be held in person, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks required.

The church is located at 1501 Flower Mound Road. Click here for more information.