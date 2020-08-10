Speed limits to be lowered on Hwy 121 frontage roads

The Texas Department of Transportation is going to lower the speed limit on the frontage roads of Hwy 121 in Lewisville, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville.

The speed limits will be reduced from the existing 60 and 55 mph to 50 mph on Aug. 17, according to the city. TxDOT recently completed a speed study and found Lewisville had a high crash rate on the frontage roads, as well as high driveway density due to the fully developed frontage roads.

The speed limits on the frontage roads through Coppell, Carrollton, and The Colony also are proposed to also be 50 mph.