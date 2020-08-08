Boutique grocery store in Lakeside reopening under new ownership

A boutique grocery store will reopen this month in Lakeside DFW in south Flower Mound under new ownership.

Lakeside Urban Grocery, formerly known as The Market at Lakeside, is expected to open in mid-August at 2500 Lakeside Parkway, giving Lakeside residents a closer option for groceries.

The store will offer basic grocery items, as well as specialty keto, gluten-free, vegan and organic options, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The store will also carry craft beer and premium wines to take home or to drink on the patio, located next to Men’s Grill & Tex Mex Cantina.