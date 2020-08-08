Denton County announces two more COVID-19 deaths

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) announced Saturday two more residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 62 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. The deaths reported today include:

A male over 80 who was a resident of Brookhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carrollton

A female in her 70s who was a resident of Eagle Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Denton

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for these two individuals’ family and friends,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

“Please wear masks, wash hands frequently, physically distance, and limit gatherings to under 10, to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout Denton County.”

DCPH also announced 67 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 7,586 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH also reported 86 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 4,494.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Argyle on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Pre-registration is required. The testing center will be held at Cross Timbers Church at 1119 US-377 with appointments beginning at 8 AM. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, weekly testing totals, and cases reported by day, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, please visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.