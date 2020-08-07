Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center to be held in Argyle

Denton County Public Health will provide a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Argyle next week.

The testing center will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday at Cross Timbers Church, 1119 Hwy 377. Pre-registration is required at 940-349-2585, according to a news release from DCPH.

To be eligible for a test, residents must have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, or they must be essential employees, 60 or older, or someone who has had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, weekly testing totals and cases reported by day, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.