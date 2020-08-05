Lake Grapevine drowning victim identified

Officials have released the identity of the man who drowned over the weekend in Lake Grapevine.

About 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a man was swimming in the lake near Murrell Park in Flower Mound when he went under and didn’t re-surface, according to a spokesperson for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Game wardens and Flower Mound and Grapevine fire department paramedics began searching for him. His body was located via SONAR and recovered by the Grapevine Fire Department dive team.

It is believed the victim was not wearing a life jacket. The incident is still under investigation Wednesday.

Stanley Walker, 36, of Desoto, was identified as the drowning victim, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.