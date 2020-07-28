123 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denton County on Tuesday

Denton County Public Health on Tuesday announced 123 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, as well as 58 new recoveries.

There are now 2,861 active cases in the county and 3,419 total recoveries. The death toll remains at 51.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Justin on Friday at Northwest High School, 2301 Texan Drive, from 8 a.m. to noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.