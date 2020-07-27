Flower Mound receives 28th straight Distinguished Budget Award

For the 28th consecutive year, the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada presented the town of Flower Mound with its Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the town’s 2019-2020 Fiscal Year budget.

To receive this budget award, the town had to satisfy nationally-recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation, according to a news release from the town. The guidelines were designed to determine how well the town’s budget served as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and communications device.

Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award. For more information about the budget, visit www.flower-mound.com/budget.