Denton County reports two more COVID-19 deaths

Denton County Public Health announced Monday that two more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 51.

The two people who died were both women in their 70s; one was a resident of Lewisville, and the other was a resident of Corinth Rehabilitation Suites in Corinth.

“Please keep these two individuals’ families and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Wearing masks, physically distancing, and washing hands frequently are paramount to us slowing the spread of COVID-19 within Denton County.”

DCPH also announced 87 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, as well as 52 new recoveries. There are now 2,796 active cases in Denton County, and 3,361 total recoveries. A vast majority of Denton County’s coronavirus cases are a result of local transmission and contact with a confirmed case, according to DCPH.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, weekly testing totals and cases reported by day, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.