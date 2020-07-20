Weir: Local Diva creates High Art Foundation

Notwithstanding the current shutdown of many public places in the country, most people continue to enjoy entertainment. Sadly, the most we can hope for during this pandemic is what we get from television or the Internet. Nevertheless, this malady will eventually pass and we’re sure to see a public eagerly anticipating the excitement of live, on stage, performances. Performing arts refers to forms of communication in which artists use their voices, bodies or inanimate objects to convey artistic expression. It’s different from visual arts, in which artists use paint, canvas or various materials to create physical or static art objects. Performing arts include a range of disciplines which are performed in front of a live audience.

Theatre, music, dance, and other types of performances are present in all human cultures. The history of music and dance date back to pre-historic times. Performances can be held in purpose-built structures, such as theatres and opera houses, on open air stages at festivals, on stages in tents such as circuses and on the street.

Although professional entertainers generally perform before live audiences, the development of audio and video recording has allowed for private consumption of the performing arts. It’s a form of art which often aims to express one’s emotions and feelings. Performing arts may run the gamut from dance, music, opera, theater, magic, illusion, mime and poetic renderings on stage.

Opera is known as a specialized form of fine art, in which the artists perform a dramatic play in one or more acts, set to music for singers and instrumentalists. Called “Arias,” these performances are considered part of the genre of classical music. Referred to as performance art, or high art, opera is often viewed as entertainment for the most cultured music afficionados.

Flower Mound resident NaGuanda Nobles is a world class opera star, having performed as soprano soloist for various concerts, including the Soul of America tour throughout Europe with the Berlin Rundfunkchor, the Netherlands Radio Choir, and the NDR Choir Festival in Hamburg, receiving rave reviews for her “big, warming soprano with a lovely shimmering top that she uses with a ravishing effect.” Mrs. Nobles has made her mark on stage as a recitalist and an opera performer with the Pittsburgh Opera, Atlanta Opera, Austin Lyric Opera, the Dayton Opera and the Boston Symphony, to name a few. Recently, the local diva started a foundation dedicated to the high arts. I invited NaGuanda and her husband Kirk, who, in addition to his career with Kyocera, a tech company, is a jazz trumpeter, to do the video interview below. The following is from Mrs. Nobles’ webpage: www.naguandanobles.com/the-highart-foundation-1

“I have always had the dream of creating a foundation that will award scholarships to talented and deserving high school students. The applicants must be musically gifted and have a desire to pursue a musical career. I am proud to share that the dream has now been realized with the formulation of The HighArt Foundation (HAF).

“As a sophomore in high school, Dr. Andre Thomas saw something in me that I did not see in myself and offered me a full scholarship to Florida State University (FSU) to pursue a degree in Voice Performance. I accepted the scholarship and received my Bachelor of Music degree in Voice Performance. I remained at FSU, upon graduation, and completed my Masters of Music, also in Voice Performance. I would like to offer other young artists an opportunity to pursue their dreams, through the newly established HighArt Foundation. This Foundation will not only award scholarships, but its mission will also be to create opportunities to teach, inspire and help navigate students through their musical journey.” The HighArt Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization.