FMPD to host virtual Coffee with a Cop event

The Flower Mound Police Department will host a virtual Coffee with a Cop event this week, as the department continues its effort to let the community get to know some of its officers while also adapting to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coffee with a Cop was started in 2011 in Hawthorne, California because the police department wanted to interact more, and more successfully, with the community. The effort has become a popular event among many police departments across the country, as they look to meet more residents and engage in conversations with them.

FMPD’s virtual event is set for noon on Wednesday on the department’s Facebook page.