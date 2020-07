Road repairs will significantly impact northbound traffic in south Flower Mound on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Texas Department of Transportation is repairing a roadway crack along FM 2499 from Fountain Park to Lakeside Parkway from 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday, and from 4:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the town of Flower Mound. During these times, northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane.

Drivers should expect delays in the area during these times.