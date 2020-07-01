DCTA requires passengers wear masks

All Denton County Transportation Authority passengers will be required to wear a face covering on all agency buses and trains during the coronavirus pandemic, effective Wednesday.

In partnership with local and regional partners, DCTA is recommending riders – just like agency employees – follow this new face-covering requirement to help combat the spread of illness, according to a news release from the agency. DCTA reserves the right to deny service to passengers who decide to not wear a mask while on the agency’s transit system. Additionally, local cities that have passed a mask ordinance requirement have the authority to determine how to manage each violation.

“We appreciate those who have already done their part to protect themselves and others while riding DCTA,” said Raymond Suarez, DCTA CEO. “Now, we ask that all passengers comply with our new face-covering requirement to help prevent the spread of illness.”

For proper use, face coverings should cover both the mouth and nose. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is citing many studies that show that wearing masks significantly reduces the risk of spreading the virus.

For more information about DCTA’s COVID-19 response, visit RideDCTA.net.