Denton County Commissioners recommends face masks, grant additional tax exemption

The Denton County Commissioners Court is encouraging residents to wear face coverings.

Denton County is currently experiencing an increasing number of positive laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“As the rate of positivity increases for COVID-19 in Denton County, we believe it is important that residents follow several basic health guidelines that will help keep everyone safer,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

During the Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday, Dr. Matt Richardson with Denton County Health Department recommended all community members utilize masks or cloth face coverings when in public and around individuals not in their household.

Face coverings help captures respiratory droplets of those with COVID-19 and keep them from spreading to others. Those without COVID-19 who wear face coverings will also reduce their risks for contracting the virus.

Other tips include:

Practicing social distancing to reduce the possibility of viral transmission. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests at least six feet of separation between individuals.

Cleaning and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces and frequent hand washing to reduce the risk of infection.

Denton County will soon launch a campaign, “#MasksMake$ense,” on social media to encourage the wearing of face coverings throughout the county.

Denton County Commissioners Court also extended the Disaster Declaration and Executive Order of Denton County Commissioners Court until 11:59 p.m. on July 28, 2020.

Denton County Commissioners also unanimously agreed to provide tax relief to homeowners at 1 percent of their homestead property’s value but not less than $5,000. The homestead exemption will be applicable to the current year’s property tax bill, which will be sent out beginning this fall.

“Anytime we can help citizens with their tax bills we should be doing it,” said Pct. 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell.