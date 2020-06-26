Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On March 27 at 5:20 p.m., a caller reported that someone was selling hand sanitizer from a white van in the parking lot of Argyle Intermediate School. Police found it was a restaurant van selling food, not sanitizer.

On March 28 at 7:50 p.m., a caller reported an injured buzzard was hopping around in the road in front of Argyle High School, causing drivers to swerve around it.

On March 31 at 9:29 a.m., a jogger reported that a dog was following him. An officer with a pawsitive attitude attempted to sniff out the suspect.

On April 5 at 12:09 a.m., a resident on FM 407 reported loud banging noises. The responding officer believes that one of the caller’s cats made the noise.

On April 6 at 10 a.m., a woman called police because a man was “trying to lasso a turkey” near the intersection of FM 407 and Hwy 377. She then asked for help getting the turkey to stop following her.

On April 7 at 10:39 p.m., a resident on Redbud Street reported that a couple across the street was arguing and yelling and the caller couldn’t sleep. When the officer arrived, the couple was not arguing but listening to loud music, and they agreed to turn it off. The caller called back about 20 minutes later and said she wasn’t happy about the noise because she had been there for 40 years and the couple are renters. She hung up on the officer.

On April 9 at 10:51 p.m., a resident on West Harpole Road said that her kids, 4 and 6, told her that a man driving a UHAUL truck said he was delivering a package to them and couldn’t find it, so he asked the kids to get into the truck and help him locate it. The truck left before police arrived.

On April 19, an officer made several stops at homes with open garage doors and left door hangers to remind the residents to close and lock their doors. One homeowner had left the garage freezer door open, and two had left vehicles unlocked.

From April 22-25, Argyle residents and officers spent hours unsuccessfully chasing a dog that appeared to be pregnant that was running loose. One exasperated officer wrote, “There is nothing we can do about this dog, it will not be caught.”

On April 25 at 9:52 a.m., a resident of Cypress Street reported that a gun was stolen out of their vehicle.

On April 25 at 1:42 p.m., a caller wanted to speak to an Argyle officer about “the wild turkey who keeps causing traffic hazards.”

On April 26, a resident reported hearing gunshots that “sounded like a bomb or M80.” The noise was believed to be coming from unincorporated Denton County and the call was transferred to the sheriff’s office.

On April 28 at 7:52 p.m., residents in the Country Lakes neighborhood reported some teenagers smoking marijuana on the trails. The responding officer was unable to locate anyone.

Many times in April, police had to tell people at Argyle Unity Park to go home because parks were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several times in April, police were told that people have been illegally dumping trash in the dumpster behind Argyle High School.

On May 2 at 7:05 a.m., a Union Pacific employee reported that someone was trespassing on a stopped train. An officer was unable to locate the reported subject.

On May 3 at 12:22 a.m., a caller reported two teenagers were walking in the 500 block of Hearth Terrace. An officer found that it was an uncle and nephew out for a walk.

On May 5 at 3:51 p.m., someone reported the theft of a vehicle from the Tractor Supply parking lot.

On May 6 at 10:10 p.m., a resident on Sonora Drive reported that she found a large blood stain on her floor, and she didn’t think it was from any of her animals. The report indicated that the backdoor was likely unlocked.

On May 10 at 3 p.m., a man was trying to go to a home on Shenandoah Court to buy something, but he mistakenly pulled into the wrong driveway and was attacked by a dog. The man’s wound didn’t require stitches, but he got a rabies shot.

On May 11 at 6:04 p.m., a Bartonville resident stopped at the Argyle Police Department and asked officers “to help him with cyclists … He seemed very frustrated.”

On May 12 at 9:25 p.m., a wayward driver asked an officer for directions to Mesquite.

In May 13 at 8:24 p.m., a driver reported a big turkey in the road on Hwy 377. The officer wrote in the report that the turkey “is the town nuisance. Cannot do anything with him.” (This was just one of many calls about a turkey in the road in May).

On May 14 at 9:15 a.m., an officer stopped a male subject riding a bike who ran two stop signs on Old Justin Road. “I educated him on the law and he was very appreciative.”

On May 16 at 12:30 a.m., an officer checked a home that had its garage door open and an unlocked car sitting in the driveway.

On May 17 at 10:34 p.m., a resident reported hearing something sounding like gunshots or fireworks. An officer located the home where the sound was coming from on Mosswood Drive. The homeowner had been setting off fireworks for a graduation party and was given a warning.

On May 20, 9:12 p.m., a resident got angry at a homeowner on Hickory Hill Road and started a verbal disturbance because he thought the man was a contractor doing work after hours, violating the town’s ordinance. An officer found the homeowner quietly fixing a drain in his front yard. The man who initially called police was upset he didn’t get to meet with officers – though dispatch tried to contact him four times – and he said he would file a formal complaint with the police department.

