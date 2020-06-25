Taco Ocho adds vegetarian and vegan options

Taco Ocho, the casual local restaurant inspired by Latin cuisine and classic techniques, recently added vegetarian and vegan-friendly dishes to its menu.

Every item is made-to-order using fresh ingredients and bold Latin American flavors at the three locations in Flower Mound, Frisco and Richardson. Close to 20 vegetarian/vegan dishes – from snacks and salads to Taco Ocho’s signature tacos, tostados and quesadillas – now grace the menu. There are five options of delicious vegan tacos, such as the Madre Tierra featuring kale, sweet corn, red bell pepper, potatoes and red onions sautéed in a Uruguayan sauce. Taco Ocho’s four vegetarian tostadas are a pile of healthy goodness stacked on a crisp corn tortilla. Each are unique, like the Yucatan, which combines potatoes, poblanos, corn, red onions, black bean spread, sour cream and cotija cheese. For vegans, the Sweet Potatoes & Black Bean quesadilla is made without cheese and features black bean spread, sweet potatoes, roasted corn and cilantro topped with guajillo-tamarind drizzle. More items can be found at www.tacoocho.com/menu.

“We are proud to have been serving the community for the last nine years,” Taco Ocho Founder and Owner Mani Bhushan said. “We’ve slowly been growing our menu and offerings based on our customers’ requests, and I am thrilled to see the interest for vegetarian and vegan options. The items have been very popular so far, but I’m not surprised. They are absolutely delicious!”

Taco Ocho’s Flower Mound eatery is located at 3750 Long Prairie Road, Suite 100.