77 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denton County

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Denton County continues to grow rapidly, with 77 new cases and 10 new recoveries reported Thursday.

There are now 1,360 active cases in the county, and the number of total recoveries is now 1,097 among county residents, according to Denton County Public Health. The death toll remains at 37.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Tuesday, June 30. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage at 350 S. Welch St. from 8 a.m. to noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older and individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

The most updated COVID-19 recommendations for healthy individuals include:

Practicing hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette regularly

Maintaining physical distance when around others

Utilizing masks or face coverings when around others

Staying home if you are sick or have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.