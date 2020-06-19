Foodie Friday: Indian Creek Smokehouse

Our Marketing Director, Kari, recently moved out to Pecan Square in Northlake and came to me the other day insisting we visit a new BBQ truck called Indian Creek Smokehouse parked on the corner of FM 407 and 35W. Her neighborhood has been blowing up with rave reviews about this place since they opened only two weeks ago, with many people claiming that they’re serving up BBQ just as good if not better than some of the most-beloved BBQ restaurants in DFW.

The only words I needed to hear were “BBQ” and “food truck,” and I was in! If you’re a fan of BBQ, you know that many of the greatest BBQ joints get their start as small operations like catering companies and food trucks.

Indian Creek Smokehouse Owner and Chef, Todd Lorch, delivered to surpass all my expectations! The quality of the BBQ he’s producing out of this food truck in Corral City is incredible.

He uses only the highest-quality meats and smokes them right there on the truck which results in brisket, turkey, sausage, ribs, and pork belly burnt ends that are so incredibly flavorful and tender. And speaking of those burnt ends – Todd calls those his “shining star,” and after eating them we understand why! You cannot leave Indian Creek Smokehouse without ordering some of them.

Every great BBQ joint has to have some delicious sides to go with their meats, and Todd definitely has those too! Slaw, Macncheese (yes, it’s so delicious, it’s one word), and baked beans – the perfect accompaniments to whichever meats you choose to order.

With everything you eat at Indian Creek Smokehouse, Todd’s culinary background shines through. And you’d be shocked to hear that when he’s not serving up BBQ out of his truck, he actually has another full-time job that’s feeding his ultimate dream of owning a food truck.

Come on out to Corral City, at the corner of 407 and 35W to visit Todd at his truck and chow down on some of his incredible food. You can order it to eat in your car, take home with you, or you can bring your own chairs and camp out in the grassy area across from the truck and play a couple rounds of ladder ball.

Welcome to Indian Creek Smokehouse!

*Indian Creek Smokehouse is located at 1217 FM 407, Corral City TX 76226.