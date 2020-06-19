Denton County confirms 74 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Denton County Public Health announced Friday that 74 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among county residents, as well as 21 new recoveries.

There are now 990 active cases and 1,028 total recoveries in the county. The death toll remains at 36.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.