87 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denton County

Denton County Public Health announced 87 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents, as well as 32 new recoveries.

“Prevention is our most effective tool in the fight against COVID-19. It’s time for all of us to protect our seniors and those with chronic conditions,” said Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH. “While the message has not changed, it remains important: wear a mask, wash your hands, practice physical distancing, and stay home if you feel sick.”

The 87 new cases is the most reported in one day in Denton County, surpassing Wednesday’s 82. There are now 937 active cases in the county, and 1,007 total recoveries. The death toll remains at 36.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.