Prosper man dies of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Friday that a man in his 60s from Prosper has died as a result of COVID-19.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for this community member and his family,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Social distancing and other public health recommendations can help protect not only yourself, but others too. Please continue utilizing these best practices to reduce the risk of additional cases and deaths due to COVID-19.”

The countywide coronavirus death toll is now 33.

DCPH also reported 13 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, as well as one new recovery. There are now 731 active cases and 703 total recoveries. Due to a statewide system update occurring Saturday and Sunday, DCPH anticipates lower case reporting totals over the upcoming weekend.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.