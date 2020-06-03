Heritage Park Splash Pad remains closed indefinitely

The town of Flower Mound announced this week that the Heritage Park Splash Pad will remain closed indefinitely.

The town had planned to reopen the splash pad on June 1, but its reopening is dependent on state mandates, according to the town. Gov. Greg Abbott has been reopening parts of the state economy in phases and with capacity restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic, and currently water parks are required to have no more than 25% occupancy. The town says that since the splash pad is unsupervised, and staff can’t monitor occupancy mandates, the town is waiting until the state permits it to reopen at 100% capacity at a to-be-determined later date.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time, and look forward to being able to announce the splash pad’s reopening as soon as possible,” the town said in a news release.