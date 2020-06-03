Firefighters extinguish attic fire in west Flower Mound

The Flower Mound Fire Department, along with firefighters from Argyle and Roanoke, quickly extinguished an attic fire Tuesday in a large home in west Flower Mound.

FMFD Spokesman Brandon Barth said that about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, a neighbor saw smoke coming from a home on Firestone Drive and got the residents safely out of the house. Firefighters quickly arrived, and a second alarm was requested because of the size of the home and difficulty in getting to it, Barth said.

No one was injured, and no cause has been determined, as of Wednesday morning.

The fire was contained to the attic, and there was some water and smoke damage in other parts of the home. Barth said ventilation holes were cut in the roof, and the house will need some repairs before it can be habitable.