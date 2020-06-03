Home
Denton County reports 19 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Wednesday, June 3

Denton County Public Health announced late Wednesday that 19 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among Denton County residents, as well as 14 new recoveries.

There are now 705 active cases and 698 total recoveries in the county, according to DCPH. The death toll remains at 32.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.

