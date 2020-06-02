Denton County: 18 new COVID-19 cases

Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday that 18 residents have newly tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and five have newly recovered.

There are now 700 active cases and 684 total recoveries among county residents. The death toll remains at 32.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.