Sheriff shares thoughts on George Floyd

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree posted the following Thursday evening on his personal Facebook Page regarding George Floyd’s death and its aftermath:

“I wanted to wait a few days and digest the events in Minneapolis. I was too angry to comment. I’m still angry.

I’m angry that a man lost his life. I’m angry that officers sworn to serve and protect their citizens dishonored that oath. I’m angry that every man and woman that wears a badge in this country will pay for that dishonor. I’m angry that voices who protest this incident and seek an answer with sincerity will be silenced by the destruction and criminal activities of mobs who only seek to steal and burn the city down. I’m angry that this will become a political football punted back and forth between political parties both blaming the other. I’m angry that people are getting hurt and killed in all the chaos. I’m angry about some of the comments that will be made on this post attacking me and my profession.

I’ve put cops in prison for murder to theft. Nothing turns my stomach more than a bad cop. No other profession pays more for the sins of those who disgrace that profession. I’m angry and every good cop who does this job day in and day out with honor is angry too.

The only answer I have is I will do my best each and every day to uphold my oath and will do my best to serve with honor. I will expect that of those who work for me as well.”