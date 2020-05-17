In Memoriam

Jerome Elliot Lamel

On May 13, 2020, at his home in Double Oak, TX, Jerry Lamel drew his last breath, freeing his soul to pass into Heaven. Jerome Elliot Lamel was born on October 12, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY. He was preceded in death by his parents: Max S. Lamel in Brooklyn (when Jerry was a small boy) and Claire Strauss Lamel in 1998, who resided with Jerry’s family the last three years of her life. His loving sister Judith Lamel Marcus, wife of Alan Marcus of Saddle River, NJ, lost her own battle with cancer in 2018. Jerry is survived by his wife and “Sweetheart” of 28 years, Candace Patterson (Counts) Lamel, who was at his bedside, and three children: son Kevin Grant Lamel, Allen, TX; step-daughter Christina (Counts) Godines (husband Ben), Corpus Christi, TX; and step-son Mason Counts, Double Oak,TX. Jerry was a devoted husband and father and he adored his grandchildren: Tristan (11), Jacob (8), and twins Lucas and Emma (6). Thankfully, he was able to see them all when the family visited in March. A graduate of New York Institute of Technology, Jerry was recruited by Xerox Corporation to work in Research in Rochester, NY. Two patents were granted for his work. He retired in 1998, after 29 years with Xerox, having held positions in Advanced Research, Finance, and Management in Rochester, NY; Dallas, TX; and Palo Alto, CA. While in California, his hobbies included nature hikes, camping and bike rides with his family. Later his interests included woodworking, fishing and preparing for any emergency that could befall the country. Jerry’s friends knew that when he took an interest in something, he went all out. Residing in Double Oak since 1998, he served the town in appointed positions of Town Treasurer, Chairman of the P&Z Commission and Board Member to the regional Water District. He was elected to Town Council, served as Mayor Pro Tem, and he generously volunteered to help town staff and other appointed or elected officials whenever asked. Jerry also served as Vice President on the Board of Directors of the owners’ association for the condo resort where the family vacationed on north Padre Island, Corpus Christi, TX. Extremely patriotic, Jerry supported all branches of the U.S. Military and all first responders, especially the Double Oak Police Department and volunteer Fire Department. After 9/11, he made blood and plasma donations as often and for as long as he could. Jerry was plagued with chronic back pain, diabetes, heart disease, and most recently cancer which could not be cured. His father died in his 40’s, so Jerry often joked that he had far outlived his own expiration date. He is in a better place now, pain free, probably treating the angels to a taste of his dry sense of humor, as he did with his nurses here on earth. As he wished, there will be no organized services to honor him. He wanted only to be cremated, his ashes saved to be eventually mixed with those of his wife Candy, and scattered one day in the surf of the Padre Island National Seashore – where he loved to fish. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to Wounded Warriors, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the American Diabetes Association, or the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department.

Thomas R. Webb

Retired Brigadier General Thomas R. Webb passed away on March 31, 2020 at his home in Flower Mound with his family at his bedside. He was born on February 6, 1935 in Norman, OK to James Minor and Sadie Ruth (Smalley) Webb. Tom was preceded in death by his son, Todd Marvin Webb, and his brother, Minor Darrell Webb. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jo Ann Patterson Webb, and his children: Richard Thomas Webb and wife, Johanna, of Boerne, TX; Brian Darrell Webb of Houston, TX; Todd Marvin Webb’s widow, Maureen Webb, of Cle Elum, WA; and Wendy Michelle (Webb) McConville and husband, Kevin, of Southlake, TX. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Zachary and Jacob Webb; Thomas, Elizabeth, and Ryan Webb; Miles and Owen McConville; and Tony Nowacki. After graduating from Norman High School in 1953, he attended the University of Kansas and the University of Oklahoma majoring in education, prior to entering the Air Force Aviation Cadet Program in 1956. Tom was always active in sports and lettered in football, basketball and baseball each year during high school and was selected to the All-Conference Football and Baseball teams in 1952 and 1953, and then to the All State Baseball team in 1953. Tom began his military career in 1950 as an Airman Basic in the Oklahoma Air National Guard assigned to aircraft maintenance. He earned his commission as a Second Lieutenant on October 14, 1958 from the Aviation Cadets program at Greenville AFB, Greenville, MS. He then attended Air Defense Command Training in the F‑86D/F‑86L aircraft at Perrin AFB, Dennison, TX where he received his wings and commission and flew as a combat-qualified crew member until early 1961. He was assigned to the 185th Fighter Interceptor Squadron at Will Rogers Field, Oklahoma City, OK where he flew numerous planes, including the KC-97 “Talking Bird”, C-97, and C-124 during the Vietnam conflict (18 combat missions) and the C-130. He retired from the military in August, 1991. In addition to his military duties, he was a commercial airline pilot for American Airlines for 29 years, retiring as a Captain in 1995. His total military, private, and commercial flying time was over 35,000 hours. His civic affiliations include: Mayor of Flower Mound (1974-76); Flower Mound City Councilman (1973-74); Boy Scouts Tonkawa District Chairman (1978 and 1984); Summit Club of Flower Mound Charter Member and President (1985-87); and Charter for Flower Mound Committee Chairperson during the drafting of the city charter. During his mayoral campaign, his platform encouraged more citizen involvement in local government, a better community safety program, establishing a fire department, and the development of town ordinances to protect the community and residents during future growth. Tom was an avid golfer and was always up for a game with his kids, grandkids, or retired friends until his knees, hips, and back prevented him from playing. He was also very involved in his grandchildren’s lives, which all affectionately called him “Grumps”. His loving, grumpy demeanor will be missed by all. A graveside ceremony was held for the family on April 4, 2020 at the IOOF Cemetery in Norman, OK. Once the COVID19 crisis has passed, the family will schedule memorials in Norman and Flower Mound. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Carcinoid Cancer Foundation.

Tad Tomaseski

Tad Tomaseski, 54, of Dallas died peacefully on April 20, 2020 with his family by his side after a two-year battle with cancer during which he never once complained about his trials. Tad and his wife Gina have two children, Tyler (Summer) of Carrolton and Taina (Jerrod) of Lewisville. Tad’s mother and stepfather, Janalee & Allen Heinemann are residents of Siesta Key. His father & stepmother, Jay & Carol Tomaseski reside in Gainesville, GA. Survivors also include Tad’s siblings, Tina (John) Kiel of St Louis, MO; Tracy (Jeff) White of Ft Myers, FL; Sarah (Chris) Tenaglia of Sarasota, Fl; Matt Heinemann of Jefferson City, MO. He was adored by his niece and nephews, Noelle & Rocco Tenaglia, Mike Kiel, and was preceded in death by his beloved nephew, Adam (White) Romagnoli. Tad and his wife, Dr. Gina Tomaseski (a physical therapist) founded icare Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine Center in Flower Mound. Tad had also been an innovator of ID Life Nutrition and a pastor at Elevate Life Church in Frisco where he has been attributed to having changed the lives of many and was much-loved by all that knew him. His business, icare Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine Center, will continue to be run by his wife, Gina Tomaseski and his daughter, Taina Tomaseski. Tad always went above and beyond for the community to make sure that everyone he encountered received the care they needed. He was a patient advocate and made sure that no one received what he called a “cookie cutter” experience. Each patient received individualized attention and care, and it is with that same heart Gina and Taina will continue to provide that same level of care for this community.