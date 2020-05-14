Three more Denton County residents die from COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Thursday that three more county residents have died from coronavirus-related complications, bringing the countywide total to 28.

The deaths include a woman in her 70s from southwest unincorporated Denton County (which includes Lantana), a man in his 70s from Denton and a man in his 60s from The Colony. All of them had been hospitalized, according to DCPH.

“So far, the majority of reported deaths in Denton County have not been current residents of long-term care facilities, highlighting the universal risk of local transmission and potentially fatal outcomes,” said Dr. Matt Richardson, director of DCPH.

“Learning of three deaths today from COVID-19 is beyond words,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask that you keep all of these families in your thoughts and prayers. It is extremely important, as businesses reopen and we begin to venture out more often, that we take every precaution possible to keep ourselves, our families, our friends and others whose paths we cross as safe as possible.”

DCPH also announced 27 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six new recoveries among Denton County residents. There are now 448 active cases and 540 recoveries.

Among the new cases are one resident of Flower Mound, two residents of Corinth, one resident of Highland Village and one resident of southwest unincorporated Denton County.

For additional information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers including eligibility requirements, visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data including active and recovered case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.