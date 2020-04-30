Denton County COVID-19 death toll rises to 21

Denton County Public Health announced Thursday one additional Denton County resident has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 21.

The patient, a man in his 80s who lived at the Denton Rehabilitation Center, was a previously reported hospital-isolated, contact transmission COVID-19 case in Denton County.

“As we report the loss of a twenty-first life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We know that each life lost to COVID-19 is one too many.”

DCPH also announced 17 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County and four recoveries. The new cases include residents of Highland Village, Northlake and Lewisville. There are now 377 active cases in the county, and 367 patients have recovered.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru testing center for community members who have experienced COVID-19 symptoms within the previous seven days. The testing center will be held at 535 S. Loop 288 in Denton from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Community members must call to pre-register for free testing at 940-349-2585.

For additional information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, please visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts and city and zip code data. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.