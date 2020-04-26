CBD American Shaman comes to Argyle

There’s no secret the CBD products industry is booming with a growing number of places selling them, but only one in Argyle that carries the trusted American Shaman brand name.

Jerry and Karen Munoz opened CBD American Shaman Argyle in January about 18 months after he first tried CBD to relieve some knee and other pain.

“I just believed in the product,” he said.

What caught their attention was American Shaman’s use of nanotechnology to make its products. It is American Shaman’s process of breaking down the CBD into Nano-sized particles so they become more bioavailable, faster acting and longer lasting.

“It’s the way your body can absorb it and use less of it because of that technology,” Karen said. “American Shaman tests several times from seed through process and has third-party testing and we believe in the quality of the products.”

They also were impressed that the two doctors who work with the company CEO are seeking approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

CBD is a 100 percent natural alternative to traditional drugs and is derived from the hemp-extracted part of the cannabis plant that was declassified in 2018 as a Schedule 1 controlled substance.

“It also supports a healthy response to stress and promotes calmness and relaxation,” Karen said. “We’re all a little bit stressed, a little bit tense and CBD really can help with that too. CBD helps regulate the body’s normal homeostasis and supports normal immune system function. And CBD also helps with occasional sleeplessness. It improves relaxation and provides positive mental support.”

Karen quit a good office job to buy the franchise while Jerry still works full-time as a superintendent for Enterprise Products.

“We feel we are knowledgeable and educated on what the product is and what it can do for you and we are here to guide you,” Karen said. “It’s a good thing for health and keeping your immune system strong and helping with good homeostasis and well-being.”

Bring Wellness to the World is CBD American Shaman’s motto and the Argyle location features products to aid in the reduction of stress, anxiety and pain including water soluble, cloud, serums and creams, vaping, tinctures, capsules, soap, facial products and various edibles and drinks. They also offer a line of tinctures, food and snacks for dogs and cats plus snacks and liniments for horses.

“We are here to educate you about the products and how they can work with your Endocannabinoid System to help support your immune system” Jerry said. “We don’t make claims, our customers do!”