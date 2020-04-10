Wilcox: Stay at home this Easter

Hi, this is Highland Village Mayor, Charlotte Wilcox. We are coming up on the holiday weekend for Easter and Passover. This is normally the time we gather with family, get outside and hunt Easter eggs and celebrate the beginning of spring and our respective religious beliefs.

This year is certainly going to be a different celebration. I ask you to please celebrate with your immediate family unit. Denton County Judge Andy Eads has extended the Stay at Home Mandate through April 30. We must stay at our own home as much as possible except to go out for essential activities or to essential jobs.

So how do you celebrate this holiday weekend? Many of our local restaurants are offering special Easter meals. Order a meal for a nice gathering with your immediate family. Check our website for a list of local eateries.

The Parks and Recreation department has created a neighborhood egg hunt. Just go to hvparks.com, download the egg drawing, color it with your family and place it in a window facing the street by April 12. Then your family can either walk or drive through the neighborhood to hunt for the eggs.

All of our parks are open except:

Copperas Branch Park (by order of Gov. Abbott to close all state parks)

Pilot Knoll Park (by order of Gov. Abbott to close all state parks)

K-9 Kastle Dog Park

Lakeside Community Park – closed on Sunday, April 12

Lions Club Park Pavilion – closed on Sunday, April 12

Doubletree Ranch Park Pavilion – closed on Sunday, April 12

Sunset Point Park – due to flooding

Tennis Courts

If you choose to walk our trails or visit one of our parks, please be mindful of maintaining the 6 ft. separation for social distancing. The playgrounds, water fountains, and restrooms are closed for your safety. Also if you bring your dog, be sure to keep it on leash and under the control of an adult.

We have created a coronavirus page on our city website at highlandvillage.org to provide you everything in one location. Please check there for updates and details on the City’s response to this situation. I know if we all do our part we will get through this together. I hope you have an enjoyable Easter weekend!