Doctor delivers better health options

Dr. Thomas Fliedner is excited to be celebrating 20 years in the Flower Mound/Lewisville area as a board certified obstetrician and gynecologist.

“I have delivered thousands of babies in the North Texas area. I have enjoyed helping so many families,” said the partner with four other doctors at North Texas OBGYN.

“I participated in developing the minimally invasive surgical programs locally including performing the first robotic GYN surgery in Lewisville. I was one of the original practitioners at the Flower Mound hospital when it opened. And I have served in a variety of committee leadership capacities and mentored new practitioners.”

Fliedner is more than just an OBGYN specialist as he has expanded services to women and men.

“Doctors grow with their practice. When I was young I was most interested in delivering babies and I still love that,” he said. “As I mature and my patient base matures I find great interest in helping people enjoy better health. Preventing disease is more powerful than treating disease.”

After considerable research, he launched North Texas Vitality in 2018 as a way to better focus on using hormones for both men and women. He said using the right hormones can very much help patients enjoy their best health.

While some studies have connected synthetic hormones to some health issues, Fliedner said quite the opposite is true for natural hormones which enhance people’s health. He firmly believes using the right hormones at the right time will maintain good health and restore vitality. He also advocates a healthy lifestyle including exercise, sleep and a good diet.

“It’s very rewarding to deliver my patient’s babies,” he said. “It’s also rewarding to help people overcome their health issues and feel great. I enjoy every aspect of what I do.

“I wish to thank all of my patients who have allowed me to help them these 20 years and look forward to providing continued service.”

Call 972-436-7557 for more information.