FM 407 closed in Justin

FM 407 has been shut down near Justin because of flood damage.

A lot of rain has soaked the area over the past several days, and it has caused flooding problems in some areas. The Justin Fire Department announced Thursday that the Texas Department of Transportation is closing the major thoroughfare because a section of the road east of town was damaged, and materials will be brought in to fix the issue. The closure will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Residents will have to take FM 156 to the north or south to get to other roads to get to I-35W.