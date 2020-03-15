What is CBD and how we can benefit from it?

By Karen and Jerry Munoz

We would like to start off by discussing how we are in a great moment in the history of Cannabis.

More people than ever before are shifting their opinions about Cannabis and choosing CBD to provide natural relief for their medical conditions.

What is CBD and how it works? CBD (Cannabidiol) is a compound found in the Cannabis plant. It can be used in several different ways including vaping, tinctures, capsules and edibles.

Unlike its close relative, THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), CBD is completely non-psychoactive. This allows us to benefit from the many health properties of the Cannabis plant without the negative side effects of “getting high.”

Our bodies consist of (2) Cannabinoid receptors, CB1 and CB2.

CB1 is primarily found in the regions of the brain responsible for mental and physiological processes such as memory, high cognition, emotion, and motor coordination.

CB2 is another Cannabinoid receptor that is found as part of the immune and central nervous systems.

As researchers learned more about the Endocannabinoid System, they discovered that it was a vital component in maintaining the body’s homeostasis, which is the ideal balance between interdependent elements in the body. Because of this, CBD became a very popular option for those seeking a natural and organic alternative that promotes relaxation, helps supports cartilage and joint function, helps maintain cardiovascular function and a healthy circulatory system, helps maintain regularity and provides positive mental support.

CBD is known to soothe aches and pain, calm inflammation and increase relaxation. CBD can also be very beneficial to our veteran and first responder communities who experience occasional stress, simple tension and nervousness due to common overwork and fatigue. There are many situations that life brings us every day that places us out of balance.

With the passing of the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill that removed hemp from the Schedule 1 controlled substance list, hemp-extracted CBD products are deemed legal by every state and the federal government. If the THC levels in any CBD product remain below the federally legal threshold of 0.3%, any oils, supplements or edible products are safe to sell and consume by anyone who wants to try it.

At first, many were skeptical, thinking that a natural compound, let alone a Cannabis-compound, could effectively relieve such a wide range of conditions. As medical researchers learned more, and the stories from tens of thousands of people began to stack up. The truth was undeniable. CBD works.

