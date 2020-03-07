Shapes offers fitness in an encouraging environment

Committing to a fitness routine can be challenging, but Shapes Fitness for Women in Flower Mound provides a motivational, community-oriented atmosphere for women to feel empowered.

“Our emphasis lies within the community, we’re the neighborhood gym where women can come workout in a comfortable, non-intimidating environment,” says owner Danielle Cornett, who acquired the gym in November.

“Prior to taking ownership, I was working at the gym instructing group fitness classes and I realized after a few months, there was a misconception about an all-women’s gym,” she said. “These women come to work and work hard every day. Shapes Fitness is not your typical big-box facility where you go in and you’re just a number. We try to create a bond with every woman and get to know them on a first-name basis.”

The club spans more than 6,500-square-feet and offers amenities for every woman. It features top-of-the-line cardio equipment, machines, free weights, infrared sauna and a kids club for moms. In addition, there are 45 group fitness classes a week, ranging from low-impact options like Yoga to higher intensity like Zumba and Burn and Build.

“Shapes can accommodate women looking to do nearly any type of workout and we also offer small group training and one-on-one personal training,” Cornett said.

Shapes offers a one week free trial and memberships start at just $49.99 per month and are month-to-month with no long-term commitment. If you are looking for a little more motivation and accountability, personal training and group training packages also are available.

“We invite all women to come see the community our members and staff have created,” Cornett said. “It’s been amazing to be a part of and we want every woman to be able to meet their fitness goals in a motivating and comfortable environment.”

Shapes Fitness for Women is located in Robertson’s Creek Shopping Center, 5801 Long Prairie Rd, Flower Mound, TX 75028. Call 469-630-6200 or visit flowermound.shapesfitnessforwomen.com.