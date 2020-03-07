Kelley on mission to update kitchens and bathrooms

Four years in the Army’s Special Operations Unit taught PK Kelley what it takes to get a job done. It’s that mindset he has used since acquiring the area Kitchen Tune-Up franchise.

Kitchen Tune-Up offers kitchen and bathroom upgrades at prices lower than many competitors. It aims to complete jobs in no more than five-days and offers monthly financing options plus a five-year warranty.

“I take the military mindset of planning, precision and attention-to-detail really seriously,” said the 31-year-old who moved back to Flower Mound last year. “There’s things I will notice that nobody in the world would recognize, but I do and it bothers me.”

Kelley’s territory serves customers from Lake Dallas to Lewisville to Northlake to Argyle and everything in between. He estimates there are between 90,000- and 100,000-owner-occupied homes in his territory so he and his three-person staff will be busy for years to come.

“Our goal is to have the best communication with the homeowner and I pride myself in having the best craftsmanship they can find in our areas,” said Kelley.

He graduated from Flower Mound High School in 2007, then joined the Army. His unit was deployed three times to Afghanistan. He then studied criminal justice and psychology at the University of Arkansas, where he joined the campus police department and did some remodeling on the side.

Upon his return to Flower Mound, he worked as a sales manager for Kitchen Tune-Up; after which the owner sold him the franchise. Since then, he has consolidated the territory so he can reach any potential customer in 20 minutes. He also has maintained his military connections by working with a number of Veteran’s groups, including Gallantfew, Inc.

“Every house is unique and has its own set of problems and being able to look at them and come up with solutions is what I enjoy,” he said.

“It is not uncommon to see me working at the job site because I enjoy it, I see it as a leadership opportunity for the people I work with to see me get my hands dirty; and, I think that’s important for the customer to see me involved touching every project.”

Learn more about Kitchen Tune-Up here.