Flower Mound Arts: Calling all artists!

By Krissi Oden and Elizabeth Brannon

Flower Mound Public Art – Mural Opportunity!

Flower Mound is sponsoring a contest to have a mural painted at the playground area in Gerault Park. The theme is baseball. Anyone interested must attend one of the location orientations listed below and submit a complete application by March 4, 2020. The completion goal for the mural is May 29, 2020 and the contest is open to anyone reading this column.

Artists that are interested in submitting should direct all questions to Sabrina Zadow at [email protected].

Location Orientations: Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m. and Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. at 1200 Gerault in Flower Mound. The location orientation is a requirement of the submission process. This is a unique space and it is important to see it first hand in order to understand both the parameters and the vision for the mural.

Submission Requirements include: Artist statement; description and preliminary sketches of proposed mural; complete description of materials to be used; references; resume; detailed budget; examples of previous work.

This is your opportunity to contribute to the community with a unique work of public art.

Art in the Park – Flower Mound Art Festival!

Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Heritage Park

This is the first annual art festival for Flower Mound, and we have partnered with Keep Flower Mound Beautiful to make it even more exciting. The theme of this year’s festival is an ecofriendly one that will showcase the amazing ways that recycled and repurposed materials can be used in creating art. Artists that work with this type of medium are highly encouraged to apply, however, ALL mediums are welcome. Artists who have a booth space at the event must only showcase and sell their own artwork or handmade items. Please visit www.flower-mound/artfestival for details and a vendor application.

All levels welcome, all artists welcome – you do not have to live in Flower Mound to participate

Highlights of the festival will include:

Artists booths

A Kid’s Creative Corner

A chalk art space

An art treasure hunt

Food trucks

Art demonstrations

A “trash the runway” fashion show

Live performances

Artist Booths

Booth rental for artists will be $50 for a 10 x 10

Booth rental for artists will be $100 for a 10 x 20

Artists can display and sell their works.

Artists must bring their own tent, chairs, etc.

Recycled Fashion Show – Trash the Runway

Create a garment with recycled/repurposed materials and show it off on the runway

Categories will include primary grades, secondary grades, Family and Group entries

A workshop will be offered to help artists in creating their designs

Sponsorship Opportunities