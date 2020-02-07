Just the Facts about Copper Canyon — February 2020

By Mayor Ron Robertson

Annual Crime Prevention Luncheon

The 9th annual Crime Prevention luncheon was held last month at Briarwood Retreat Center and was a huge success as always. This is a much-anticipated event in our town as it’s attended by surrounding town mayors, police chiefs, first responders, state representatives, commissioners and many other elected officials. Dr. Craig Newman, a criminal psychologist researcher from the University of North Texas, was the speaker and provided important valuable information to those in attendance. This yearly event was once again sponsored by CoServ and everyone enjoyed the catered lunch prepared by CoServ volunteers and the Snackin’ Wagon! Thank you to everyone who spent months planning this popular and successful event.

Master Plan Update

The 2020 Master Plan Committee along with our Town Planner has spent the last several months compiling a survey to receive input from residents regarding the future growth of Copper Canyon. The Town Staff sent out 574 printed surveys and in addition to posting the survey on our town’s website. To date we have received approximately 295 responses and continue to encourage everyone to participate in this important decision-making process.

Application to TCEQ

In August of last year, we filed the necessary paperwork to become an authorized agent for onsite sewage facilities in Copper Canyon. Due to the long process and the inability to get an answer when the application would be approved, our Town Administrator Donna Welsh contacted State Representative Tan Parker directly. On our behalf, Representative Parker contacted TCEQ in Austin and we were immediately notified our application was set to be approved by end of January. That’s what we call teamwork!

CoServ Grant

In November of last year, Town Administrator Donna Welsh wrote a grant application to Coserv to cover the cost of a new, much-needed Town of Copper Canyon website, mapping, two-sided posters of the town and a large magnetized mural of town for the Council chambers. This large sized mural will enable residents and Council Members to quickly locate areas of discussion during meetings. The amount of the grant was $17,000 and thanks to Donna we were awarded this grant in January. These updates will once again improve the efficiency of meetings as well as allow residents to be a part of the process.

Volunteer Opportunities

We have been accepting applications for volunteer opportunities in all areas of the town for several months. The responses have been coming in and there are still many openings for everyone to participate. Some of these areas include Planning & Zoning Commission, Board of Adjustments as well as the hostess committee and Neighborhood Watch program. (A reminder that all current volunteers are required to re-apply.) Applications will be reviewed and appointments will be made later this month. With the positive momentum currently happening in our town, there are many ways for residents to take part in the future of Copper Canyon.