Highland Village to honor fireman battling cancer

The city of Highland Village will hold a retirement ceremony next week for a longtime fire department driver/operator who is battling cancer.

During this week’s City Council meeting, the city recognized Vince Jones for his 17 years of service to the Highland Village Fire Department. Jones was certified as a paramedic in 1992 and graduated from the Fire Academy in September 2002. In December 2002, Jones began his career with the Highland Village Fire Department as a firefighter paramedic and progressed to the rank of equipment operator.

During his tenure, Jones has been deployed to assist during Hurricane Katrina, the wildfires in Bastrop, and Hurricane Harvey. Hewas diagnosed with Stage 3 Pancreatic Cancer in October 2018, according to the city of Highland Village, and he has received chemotherapy and radiation treatment as he fights the disease.

The community is invited to attend a retirement ceremony for Jones at 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 at the Highland Village Fire Department, 1200 Highland Village Road.