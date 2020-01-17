Billie Garrett to run for Double Oak Town Council

Double Oak Resident Billie Garrett announced Thursday that she will run for one of three open council seats in the May 2 General Election.

Garrett was appointed in May 2019 to fill the remaining one year of a vacant seat on the Council, and now she wants to be elected to a full two-year term.

From a young age, Garrett was taught the importance of volunteering, according to a news release. She is passionate about maintaining the “small town feel” of Double Oak, and regularly seeks opportunities to promote community involvement.

“When Neal and I moved to Double Oak in 2011, I immediately got involved with the Double Oak Women’s Club (DOWC),” Garrett said. “It didn’t take long for the ladies to figure out that I had a hard time saying ‘no’ and I have been serving on the board ever since.”

In addition to serving on Town Council, Garrett serves as Town Treasurer as well as various positions on the DOWC Board, including past President, Treasurer and Historian. During her time as President, Garrett provided leadership for the largest grossing DOVFD Support Auction to date, assisted with a Sold-Out Casino Night Fundraiser, and solely organized and managed the Community Pancake Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt, according to the news release.