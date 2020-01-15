Experience the health benefits of aerial arts

For a new place to hang out– literally– Altitude Fitness in Highland Village is exactly the place to visit.

Altitude Fitness in Highland Village and Frisco are the premiere aerial arts and pole fitness studios in Denton & Collin counties.

“The Altitude Fitness brand was opened in 2013 in Frisco by Tricia Lauerman and I had been taking classes at that location,” said Allison Roussel, owner of the Highland Village location. “When I was laid off from my corporate job in 2017, I decided to speak with Tricia about expanding her brand. She agreed and my journey as a new business owner began.”

Roussel landed a new corporate job in 2017, opened the new facility in March of 2018 and she’s been flying-high since.

Aerial silks and hammock classes help people gain strength and increase flexibility by using soft fabric to learn wraps, climbs, spins, twists, and drops in a safe environment.

“Altitude Fitness offers the highest quality aerial fitness classes around,” she said. “We are the original provider of Aerial ‘Flying’ Yoga in the North Dallas area. It’s great for beginners– aerial yoga lets you flex, float and fly.”

Aerial Yoga is a zero-impact way to relieve stress, while gaining strength, by utilizing soft fabric to go through yoga flows.

The main hesitations people express about attending aerial and pole fitness classes are thinking they won’t be strong enough to participate in the exercises, the equipment can’t hold them, or they are unsure what to wear.

“Lifting all of your body weight is not always something people are able to do in the beginning,” said Roussel. “Normally, people notice an increase in strength after one- to two-months of regular attendance. The amazing thing is that with each class, there is a sense of accomplishment, along with progress in strength and flexibility.

“Our aerial rig supports more than 35,000-pounds and we check our equipment for safety on a regular basis. For anything on the aerial side, workout leggings and a t-shirt are all you need. Pole fitness requires athletic shorts and a tank top.”

Altitude Fitness offers several disciplines in addition to Aerial Yoga, including: Aerial Lyra (hoop)–a super fun apparatus to learn fun shapes, combos and tricks; Pole Fitness combines dance and tricks to achieve a great body; Chair and Salsa Dance classes, plus Burlesque, as well as kid’s Circus classes.

Roussel said her clientele ranges in age from the early 20s to the mid-60s and are from all walks-of-life. Most have tried other exercise options and are looking for either an alternative to the ‘regular gym’ or something fun to supplement their regular fitness routine.

All the staff are independent contractors with certifications for what they teach. Most have either performed or competed and all have a true excitement about sharing what they love to do — such as the Burlesque teacher, who produces shows across the Metroplex.

The studio offers approximately 25 classes repeated weekly. What makes the programs unique is that although the classes themselves have the same content, it will have beginner to upper-level participants working at their own paces to achieve better skill levels.

“It’s a very social, supportive environment and upper-level members help mentor those working on basics,” said Roussel. “There’s always a lot of encouragement and applause when a person achieves a move or skill they’ve been working on. We are a body-positive, all-inclusive studio. Everyone has a place here.”

In addition to both group and private classes, Altitude Fitness also offers private parties and special events.

Altitude Fitness is located at 1800 Justin Road, #1830A in Highland Village.

For more information about classes, programs, prices and private parties, visit: www.altitudefitnesshv.com.

