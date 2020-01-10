News from Double Oak Town Hall — January 2020

Greetings and Happy New Year 2020

The start of a new year and decade is always an exciting time and the town is busy with plans for this calendar year.

Development work has begun for a new retail center on FM 407 near Chinn Chapel. This commercial development will add value to the town’s tax base.

The town expects to go out for bids before June to reconstruct and improve Waketon Road. Our town thanks all of our partners who are involved on this very important public works project. Stayed tuned for further updates.

Republic Services’ request for solid waste collection CPI increase was approved with an effective date of January 1, 2020. The base cost will go up by one dollar per month from $18.13 to $19.13. No one likes to pay more, but there are costs in the waste collection business that are contributing to rising costs such as the China market on recycling and life of landfill space. Republic Services is doing a good job here and there will be enhancements of value. The town plans to approve a new contract with Republic Services in January 2020 that will have a duration of five years.

Town staff is working on an update to the town zoning map and this will be discussed and motion made to adopt in January.

In January, council will continue to welcome residents’ comments on draft ordinances pertaining to temporary portable storage pods and accessory buildings/home additions.

Town staff has posted notices for the May 2020 municipal elections. There will be four council seats on the ballot this May. Three seats are for two-year terms and one-seat will be for a one-year term. Council members whose terms expire are Anita Nelson, Joe Dent, Billie Garrett and Von Beougher. These four members are doing an outstanding job and I hope all four seek reelection. Check the website for information and feel free to contact town hall staff.

Thank you to everyone who helped with our town events in December. Staff and council have enjoyed the delicious holiday treats left at town hall.

Many have asked me how they can help others. This year I am recommending Mission Moms. My dear friend Kathryn Flores is the founder and president for this wonderful organization. A couple of nice things they provide are school backpacks and graduation gowns to those in need. And this past Thanksgiving and Christmas, Mission Moms and its supporters and volunteers provided more than 1,000 holiday meals to families within our local school districts. To volunteer and support Mission Moms, please contact Kathryn Flores at [email protected] and visit their website at www.missionmoms.org.

Happy New Year and Best Wishes in 2020 from the Town of Double Oak