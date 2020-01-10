Harvest Happenings — January 2020

By Page Austin, Lifestyle Manager

Harvest isn’t just a community, it’s a family. We have a strong and flourishing culture of gathering and doing life together. We have neighbors in every season of life and tailor our lifestyle programming accordingly. In 2019, we facilitated more than 265 events for our neighbors. Everything from crawfish boils, goat yoga, murder mysteries, happy hours to glowga, shaving cream wars, star gazing party, wine tasting, and dropping 15,000 eggs from a helicopter!

“I have seen my brother and now mom thrive here in Harvest. It’s like no place I have ever seen. We left our lives in Iowa to be part of the Harvest family and haven’t looked back,” said Harvest resident Rachel.

In so many ways, gardening nourishes the soul of our community. Our theme is living a bountiful life which also means sharing our bounty with those in need. Since our first residents moved here in 2014, our community has donated more than 110,733 meals to the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and its partners. In 2018, Harvest residents have donated 48,104 meals!

Something the food bank lacks is fresh produce. Because of our community farm and garden plots, we were able to provide more than 1,900 pounds of fresh produce. We are so proud of this accomplishment! Through the community garden plots, our demonstration garden, and special events, our residents are fighting hunger in North Texas.

As we reflect on 2019, we experienced great moments and endured many hardships as a family. We mourned the loss of loved ones, walked through hard diagnoses, and supported many through tough illnesses. We also celebrated as our neighbors welcomed new life to their families, adoptions, honored at work, won tournaments, received full scholarships, and celebrated being in remission. We are ready for the next decade and for all of the memories we will make in 2020! #HarvestBetterTogether