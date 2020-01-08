Just the facts about Copper Canyon — January 2020

Welcome to the year 2020. The last year was one of growth and change for the Town of Copper Canyon and now the Town Council and staff are continuing to work and move forward in a positive direction.

Santa Visits Town Hall

Our December 7 Children’s Santa Party was a huge success thanks to Suzanne Boltz and the group of volunteers who decorated Town Hall and helped make a special time for everyone who attended. Santa arrived on the Argyle Fire District fire engine, handed out Christmas stockings to all the children and there were crafts and goodies to keep everyone entertained.

Road Repairs

We have now begun the much needed repair of the cracks and sealing of the roads in town. The bid for this project was awarded to SPI Asphalt, LLC during the November Town Council meeting. There should be few interruptions to traffic while the work is completed but please bear with any inconvenience which may come up. We are confident it will only be temporary and will be well worth it to have our streets overhauled.

General Municipal Election May 2, 2020

The general municipal election will be held May 2, 2020 with three Town Council places up for re-election. The first day to file an application for a place on the ballot is January 15, 2020 and deadline to file is February 14, 2020. Candidate application packets for qualified citizens will be available at Town Hall. Just a reminder we are now actively accepting applications for volunteers to serve on various committees and boards including Planning and Zoning and Board of Adjustments. Applications are due for these positions January 15, 2020 and are available at www.coppercanyon-tx.org or pick up at Town Hall. Appointments for these positions will be made in February. If you have any questions regarding the election or committee requirements, please contact the Town Secretary, Sheila Morales.

Republic Services

Our new representative for Republic Services (trash and recycling) is Leigh Collins. If you have any questions about your service, please contact Leigh at [email protected] or call 469-451-3721. Any additional information regarding procedures when recycling can be found at www.republicservices.com.

Residential Development

Several new residential developments along Copper Canyon Road are in the beginning stages of construction. We are pleased with the dialog we’ve established between developers, builders, residents and Town Hall during the long planning and completion process. A reminder the Town Council meets the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at Town Hall and we encourage you to stay updated on happenings by attending these meetings. The agenda is posted on the website Thursday prior to the meeting.

2020 Master Plan Update

The Master Plan Committee is working with DTJ Design, Inc. and Francois de Kock, our new Town Planner, on the 2020 update to our Master Plan. It’s important for all landowners and homeowners in Copper Canyon to have input on this new Master Plan and we would like to know your thoughts. You may have seen a survey come through the mail to complete and return by Fri. Jan. 10.

We also have added a link to complete the survey on the town’s website if you prefer to provide your opinions electronically which is www.coppercanyon-tx.org or you may pick up a paper copy at Town Hall.

Your participation will help the Committee and Town Council determine the future of Copper Canyon. Please be sure to respond to the survey by Fri. Jan. 10.

Together with the Town Council, I am looking forward to accomplishing the objectives we have for the Town of Copper Canyon this coming year. We welcome your feedback in helping us achieve these goals.