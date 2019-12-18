Flower Mound senior takes pride in her school

Flower Mound High School senior Elizabeth Roeling is member of the Photography Club, National Honor Society and Student Council. She believes it’s important to show support for her school and community.

“I’ve lived in Flower Mound my entire life and I’ve been supporting the Jaguars since elementary school,” Roeling said. “This town has always been a part of my identity, which is why I’m so involved. I love going to games, dressing up for spirit days and just being a part of the school’s traditions. High school goes by pretty fast, so I want to be involved in everything here while I still can.”

Roeling, 17, is also a member of Mu Alpha Theta and the Science National Honor Society at FMHS and said the best part about attending Flower Mound is the people.

“One of the best things about being on the Yearbook staff is being able to interact with people from all different areas of the school,” Roeling said. “Flower Mound has a lot of students and Yearbook allows me to meet so many of them that I’d probably never get the chance to talk to. Beyond the students, the teachers at this school are equally amazing. I’ve enjoyed being in class with every teacher I’ve had and I’m so thankful for each of them.”

Roeling said one of the best things about the people at Flower Mound is that they have helped her overcome her shyness, which the Flower Mound teen describes as her greatest challenge in life.

“I tend to be pretty introverted around people I don’t know, but being in Yearbook has helped me become more confident as I’ve had to step out of my comfort-zone for my assignments,” Roeling said. “I’ve grown a lot in this area, which has allowed me to take leadership roles in both Yearbook and Photography Club, which I might have been too nervous to do in the past.”

Roeling carries a 3.98 unweighted grade point average at Flower Mound High School and said if there was one thing she would change about the world it would be how we take care of the environment.

“I believe that conservation is one of the greatest issues facing our world today and that changes need to be made,” Roeling said. “The environmental situation will only get worse the longer we go without addressing it, so it is important for the future that we take care of it soon.”

Roeling is ranked 53rd in her graduating class of 855 students and plans to attend either the University of Texas, Rice University, or Tulane University, majoring in Biology (pre-med).

Roeling’s Favorites:

Favorite Subject: Math

Person who most inspires you: My grandparents

Favorite Food: Red Beans & Rice

Favorite Movie: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Favorite TV Show: Stranger Things

Last Book Read: “All the Bright Places”

Favorite Musical Group or Performer: Harry Styles