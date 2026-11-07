The Arts: Arts Month puts local talent in the spotlight

October may be National Arts and Humanities Month, but in Flower Mound, the celebration of creativity is just getting started.

Last month, Flower Mound enjoyed a wonderful Chalk the Park event at Twin Coves Park and launched the “Creative Urges” art exhibits, featuring 38 works by 18 artists. Their artwork is on display at Town Hall, the Senior Center, the Flower Mound Public Library’s Practicing Artist Wall and the library’s Children’s Art Wall.

The celebration continues in November, which the Flower Mound Town Council has officially declared Arts Month.

There are plenty of opportunities to experience and celebrate the local arts, starting with the 12th annual Art Party from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the Flower Mound Public Library.

This free, family-friendly event features artwork by Lewisville ISD and homeschooled students, professional art demonstrations, hands-on activities, face painting, glitter tattoos and more. Winners of the 2026 Bookmark Design Contest also will be announced.

Flower Mound’s streets are showcasing three new traffic signal boxes featuring artwork by local artists Yvonne Gambino (Morriss Road and College Parkway), Lauren Cooper (Flower Mound Road and McKamy Creek Road) and Michelle Pavlik (Garden Ridge Boulevard and Spinks Road).

Thanks to all the artists who submitted designs for 2026. For more information, a map of existing art boxes and details on submitting designs for the 2027 project, visit flowermound.gov/trafficbox.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., residents can participate in Make Your Mark, an immersive art experience at the Community Activity Center.

Participants will help transform an entire room into a community-created work of art, celebrating the idea that art is never really finished. Visitors can draw, write, paint or doodle on the room’s surfaces to create a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

This event is also free, but registration is requested.

Since 2002, the Cross Timbers Artist Guild has hosted its annual studio tour, giving the public an opportunity to explore the artistic process firsthand and discover the variety of fine art available locally.

The tour showcases a wide range of disciplines, including painting, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, clay, fiber, furniture, glass and mosaics. This unique and popular Denton County event has introduced thousands of visitors to art and artists in neighborhood settings.

The 2026 tour will feature artists demonstrating their work at six studio locations. Participating artists include Ann Cahill, Ellen Floyd, Jung Chance, Doris Augirre, Alton Bowman, Sweety Bowman, Karen Nixon, Stacy Jenkins, Jennifer Tofanelli, Anita Robbins, Brittney Brown and Marty Robbins.

An opening reception will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Studio Art House, 6100 Long Prairie Road, Suite 800, Flower Mound.

The studio tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.

Maps, artist information and a directory will be available. Visitors can also access an interactive map on their phones at ctagmobile.com.

If you can’t attend this year’s tour, most Cross Timbers Artist Guild members have artwork on display at The Grand in Lewisville through the end of November.

Art is for everyone, and our local artists and arts opportunities bring that idea to life every day, not just during Arts Month.

Enjoy the possibilities!