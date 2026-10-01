Sheriff’s Corner: Get involved, get prepared, get empowered

September shaped up to be a busy month at the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, with several opportunities for residents to learn, connect and become better prepared to protect themselves and their families.

One of those opportunities was our Women’s Empowerment Program, a free self-defense class designed to build confidence, awareness and practical safety skills for women of all experience levels.

Participants will learn situational awareness, how to recognize potentially dangerous situations and practical self-defense techniques in a supportive, instructor-led environment. All physical activity is optional.

Last month’s event was on Saturday, Sept. 26, but there will be another scheduled in the near future. Participants must be at least 15 years old, and registration is required. To register, email [email protected] with your full name and contact information. For questions, call 940-349-1552.

We also invite residents to learn more about what we do through the Denton County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Academy.

The 12-week program began Sept. 12, giving participants an inside look at the operations, responsibilities and services of the Sheriff’s Office. More importantly, it provides an opportunity to strengthen communication and build meaningful relationships between law enforcement and the people we serve.

The academy is another way we can foster collaboration, understanding and transparency within our community.

To apply, visit the Denton County Citizen Academy webpage or contact Deputy Robert Kemp at 940-349-1552 or [email protected].

Also on Sept. 12, Denton County hosted its 4th Annual Preparedness Fair at the Denton County Administrative Courthouse.

The fair is always a great opportunity to visit with representatives from the Sheriff’s Office and other local organizations and vendors while learning valuable safety and emergency preparedness information.

Emergencies can happen when we least expect them, and being prepared can make all the difference. We encourage families to come out, ask questions and discover resources that can help them be ready when it matters most.

Finally, we encourage everyone to stay connected with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. Follow us on social media for important news, community updates, safety information and upcoming events, and download our mobile app for convenient access to information and resources.

An informed and engaged community is a safer community, and we appreciate the opportunity to serve you.